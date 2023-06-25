Rihanna resigns as CEO of Savage X Fenty lingerie brand

Rihanna, the billionaire music and beauty mogul, is resigning as CEO of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group, will take over as CEO and board member, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The transition allows Rihanna to balance her professional responsibilities and impending motherhood, sources have said.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO, she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level,” Rihanna said in a statement.

Savage X Fenty is renowned for its inclusivity and extravagant fashion shows, with plans for further expansion. Rihanna will remain as executive chair.