Rion Aesthetics strengthens leadership team with new hires

Rion Aesthetics has announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Alex Haskell, MBA, as vice president of marketing, Sean Mathison as vice president of business development & innovation, Jonathan Nugent as sales director, and Olivia Swanson as sales director.

The company said in a release that with backgrounds from industry-leading companies such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, Medicis, Colgate-Palmolive, and Galderma, these appointments bring deep expertise to Rion Aesthetics.

“With the increasing demand for our Plated Skin Science line, we recognized the need to strengthen our leadership team,” said Alisa Lask, MBA, CEO of Rion Aesthetics.

The company added that Alex Haskell, MBA joins the company with a proven track record in building and transforming iconic brands. Her career includes leadership roles at Honda and Procter & Gamble, where she directed marketing and innovation across diverse brand portfolios, driving significant revenue growth and enhancing brand presence.

Bringing a comprehensive understanding of market trends, consumer behaviour, and competitive strategy, Sean Mathison joins from L'Oréal, where he served as chief of staff working closely with the division president to shape and implement strategic initiatives.

The company further said that with over 25 years of experience in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, Jonathan Nugent’s career includes influential roles at Medicis and Colgate-Palmolive, equipping him with deep industry insight and sales expertise.

Olivia Swanson brings over 19 years of experience in the medical aesthetic industry. Previously, as senior regional sales manager at Galderma, she led account management and sales force expansions, significantly contributing to company growth.

“Bringing on board these leaders equips us with the expertise and strategic vision to continue delivering groundbreaking solutions across aesthetics and achieving our growth objectives,” added Lask.