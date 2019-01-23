Rishi Vasudev to head fashion and lifestyle at Myntra, Jabong

Rishi Vasudev will head the fashion and lifestyle categories of Myntra and Jabong. Amar Nagaram will head product, tech and customer experience at Myntra and Jabong. Fashion portals Myntra and Jabong are run by Flipkart.

Vasudev, former CEO of Calvin Klein in India, is the third Flipkart executive who has been parachuted to Myntra and Jabong since US retail giant Walmart completed its acquisition of Flipkart in August last year. Flipkart had in November moved Ayyappan R to head category management at Myntra. Ayyappan was previously heading the mobile phone category at Flipkart and is credited with making Flipkart the leader in that category. Last week, Nagaram moved to Myntra-Jabong when Ananth Narayanan quit after being at the helm of the online fashion retailer for three-and-a-half years. Combined revenues of Flipkart’s two main units, Flipkart Internet and Flipkart India, have risen 39 per cent.

Flipkart Internet runs the e-commerce platform and Flipkart India is the wholesale unit. Flipkart Internet, which earns commissions from the marketplace, saw revenues jump 35 per cent. The trading unit Flipkart India reported a 40 per cent increase in revenues.