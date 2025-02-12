Robert Hanson and Benoit Vauchy appointed to Dr. Martens board

Footwear brand Dr. Martens has announced the appointment of Robert Hanson and Benoit Vauchy as non-executive directors, effective March 26, 2025.

Chairman Paul Mason commented, "We are pleased to announce these appointments today. Robert has significant USA and wholesale experience and is a proven consumer brand CEO. Benoit is an experienced financial leader, and his appointment to the board demonstrates Permira’s commitment to Dr. Martens.”

Mason added, “I am looking forward to working with them both, together with the existing board, as we enter the next phase in the company’s history, under the talented leadership of Ije and Giles.”

Hanson brings extensive executive experience, having served as CEO of John Hardy and American Eagle Outfitters, and as EVP Wines and Spirits for Constellation Brands. He also held senior roles at Levi Strauss & Co. for over a decade, including president of the Americas division and global brand president, Americas. His prior non-executive experience includes board positions at Canopy Growth, Urban Outfitters, and Constellation Brands. He was recently appointed CEO of US wine company The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Vauchy is a partner at Permira, Dr. Martens' largest investor, and a member of its investment and executive committees. He has served on the board of eDreams ODIGEO for ten years and also serves on the board of Permira Holdings Limited. His previous board experience includes Universidad Europea, VacanceSelect, and Exclusive Networks. Vauchy has been with Permira since 2006 and previously worked at JPMorgan in London and Frankfurt.