Robert Perry joins Myer board as non executive director

Myer Holdings Limited has announced that Robert (Rob) Perry will join the board as a non executive director, effective immediately.

Perry, the company said, has extensive experience and expertise in audit, internal audit and risk management from a 36-year career with professional services firm EY, with a major focus on the retail and consumer sector.

Commenting on Perry’s appointment to the board, Myer executive chair, Olivia Wirth, said: “With his deep experience and expertise in finance, audit and risk management, especially in the retail and consumer space, Rob’s appointment enhances and complements the board’s existing skills set."

As a former EY partner, Perry held several executive roles including the leadership of risk and governance services for the Asia-Pacific region and membership of the firm’s global risk management committee. Perry was also managing partner of risk consulting services for EY in Melbourne.