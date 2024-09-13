Roots chief product officer Karuna Scheinfeld to step down

Karuna Scheinfeld, chief product officer of Roots Corporation will be stepping down at the end of 2024.

The company said in a release that it does not intend to replace Scheinfeld; however, it has commenced a search for senior-level design talent with international experience in the outdoor and active sectors to support these fast growing areas of the business.

"Since joining us in 2020, Karuna has been an exceptional partner, establishing a go-to-market process and products in line with our brand vision and direction," said Meghan Roach, president & CEO, Roots Corporation.

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an ecommerce platform and over 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China.