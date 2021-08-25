Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launches beauty brand Rose Inc.

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley can add another title to her impressive resumé, founder and chief creative officer of her own beauty line, Rose Inc, which launches make-up and skincare products this week in the UK, the US, Canada and Australia.

Billed as “effortless and effective, clean and clinically proven, sensual and sustainable,” Rose Inc is a clean colour cosmetics brand that is vegan, cruelty-free and utilises refillable, sustainable packaging.

Huntington-Whiteley isn’t new to the beauty world, the supermodel previously worked with British retailer Marks and Spencer on her Rosie for Autograph collection that included make-up and lingerie, before launching her own beauty content and commerce platform, Rose Inc., which stocks her favourite products and has a community of more than 344,000 followers on Instagram.

Now in partnership with LA-based beauty and wellness biotechnology company, Amyris, Huntington-Whiteley is looking to place a spotlight on beauty products made with sustainable and natural ingredients and will launch her debut collection online and at retailers including Space NK, Sephora and Mecca.

Commenting on her debut beauty collection, Huntington-Whiteley, founder and chief creative officer at Rose Inc., said in a statement: “After working closely with high-profile makeup artists for over a decade, we launched Rose Inc. as a way to indulge my quest for the best ingredients, formulas and packaging available — and I found them in working with Amyris.

“I couldn’t find other brands that unite them all in one collection. From efficacy to ethics, Rose Inc. represents everything that’s important to me in colour cosmetics and skincare.”

Image: courtesy of Rose Inc.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley partners with Amyris to launch clean beauty brand Rose Inc.

The debut ‘Modern Essentials’ capsule collection includes the Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, Lip Sculpt Enriched Amplifying Color, Brow Renew Enriched Shaping Gel, Blush Divine Radiant Lip and Cheek Color, Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum and Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner.

All of which have been made using non-comedogenic formulas, developed with proprietary bioengineered and sustainably sourced ingredients, including squalane, Amyris’ pure, sustainable and plant-derived moisturiser that adds weightless hydration, and hemisqualane, Amyris’ sustainable and naturally derived alternative to fluid silicones and cyclomethicone.

Image: courtesy of Rose Inc.

Highlights include the Blush Divine, a lip and cheek product available in six shades that features a hydrating cream that brightens and blurs with a radiant flush of colour with added skincare benefits from ingredients such as squalane and vitamin E. The blush product also has a refillable company designed for reuse.

On what is so special about Blush Divine, Huntington-Whiteley, explains: “We wanted to create a cream formula that fulfilled our wish list: easy to apply, long-wearing, multi-use, luminous and flattering across skin tones. Set in beautiful refillable packaging, this blush exceeded our expectations.”

The Lip Sculpt is a long-wearing lip crayon in six shades that delivers a saturated matte colour with the benefits of a balm as it is infused with hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, hemp and vitamin E, and the liquid formula Softlight concealer has been designed to minimise the look of fine lines, redness and discolouration enriched with fig buttercup extract to calm skin and reduce redness and tara gum and chicory to lift the skin around the eye area and help reduce the look of fine lines.

Rose Inc. launches make-up and skincare in Space NK, Sephora and Mecca

Image: courtesy of Rose Inc.

The skincare offering is also considered, with two products inspired by Huntington-Whiteley’s own skincare routine, a clarifying toner and a brightening serum, which both come in recyclable glass bottles.

Huntington-Whiteley calls the Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner a “game-changing formula” as the alcohol-free daily toner features a gentle and non-comedogenic formula combining salicylic, mandelic, lactic and glycolic acids that purify, exfoliate and brighten the skin.

“Toner is an essential part of my skincare routine,” adds Huntington-Whiteley. “I wanted to create one that utilises powerful alpha hydroxy acids for my acne-prone skin but is gentle enough to use every day.”

The debut collection also includes various brush tools and reusable cotton rounds, offering a sustainable alternative to disposable wipes.

Rose Inc., will be available in the US via its own e-commerce at RoseInc.com, open to registered members until August 26. From August 27, Rose Inc.. will be available globally, in the UK in Space NK, in the US and Canada via Sephora, and in Mecca in Australia.

Prices range from 14.50 pounds / 18 US dollars for 10 cotton rounds to 19.50 pounds / 26 US dollars for the brow gel and lip colour, to 23 pounds / 30 US dollars for the lip and cheek tint. While skincare ranges from 24.50 pounds / 32 US dollars for the clarifying toner to 53 pounds / 72 US dollars for the brightening serum.

Caroline Hadfield, chief executive at Rose Inc., added: “Applying Amyris’ technology and unique ingredients to colour was a next logical step. It was evident early on that Rosie, Amyris and I share a vision to set the new standard for ethical, best performing and sustainable colour cosmetics and skincare, and we’ve been able to bring that to life in the Amyris laboratories.

“We have high expectations for the Rose Inc brand and we’re off to one of the best starts of any Amyris clean beauty brand.”

Image: courtesy of Rose Inc.

Image: courtesy of Rose Inc.