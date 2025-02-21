Ross Stores names William Sheehan future CFO, Orvos to retire in September

Ross Stores executive vice president and chief financial officer Adam Orvos, 60, will retire effective September 30, 2025.

"Adam's financial leadership and expertise have been invaluable to our company, contributing significantly to our robust financial standing," stated Jim Conroy, chief executive officer, expressing gratitude on behalf of the board of directors and the entire organisation.

In anticipation of Orvos retirement, William Sheehan, 56, currently group senior vice president, finance, has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and is expected to succeed Orvos on October 1, 2025.

Sheehan has more than 34 years of broad-based financial experience in the retail industry. After 15 years with Lord & Taylor, he joined Ross in February 2006 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility across the finance organization since that time.

Upon becoming chief financial officer, Sheehan will oversee the accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, procurement, finance operations, risk management, and investor relations functions, and will report to Michael Hartshorn, group president and chief operating officer.

"Bill is a highly capable and experienced finance leader with a profound understanding of Ross," remarked Michael Hartshorn. "While he has reported to Adam for the past four years, my close working relationship with Bill throughout his extensive tenure here will ensure a seamless transition."