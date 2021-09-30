Ross Stores promotes Adam Orvos to chief financial officer

Ross Stores, Inc. has promoted Adam Orvos, currently group senior vice president, supply chain administration to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) effective October 1, 2021.

“Adam is a talented senior executive who brings numerous years of financial leadership and a broad operational background to his new position of CFO for Ross. We are confident that his proven financial management experience, business acumen, and deep understanding of the retail industry will be valuable assets as he assumes this important role for the company,” said Barbara Rentler, chief executive officer of Ross Stores.

In his new role, the company said in a release, Orvos will be responsible for the company’s accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, corporate social responsibility, and investor relations functions. As CFO, he will report to Michael Hartshorn, group president and chief operating officer.

Orvos joined Ross Stores in January 2021. The company added that his 34 years of broad-based retail management experience includes serving as chief financial officer for Neiman Marcus, Belk Department Stores, and the Foley’s Division of The May Department Stores Company. He has also held senior executive roles at Lowe’s and Total Wine & More.