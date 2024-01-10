Rothy’s appoints Jenny Ming as CEO, Dayna Quanbeck as president

Rothy's, Inc. has appointed current board member Jenny Ming as chief executive officer and Dayna Quanbeck as president, as the company's co-founders and current CEO and President Stephen Hawthornthwaite and Roth Martin transition from their current roles to chair of the board and chief creative and innovation officer.

"Building Rothy's has been the experience of a lifetime for Roth and me. After years spent laying the foundation for long-term profitable growth, we can confidently say that now is the right moment to empower our talented team to take Rothy's into the future,” said Hawthornthwaite.

Ming, the company said in a statement, is a seasoned retail executive who previously served on the 1994 founding team of Old Navy, becoming the retailer's first president from 1999 – 2006. She went on to serve as president and CEO of Charlotte Russe from 2009 – 2019. In addition to holding a number of board of director roles including Levi Strauss & Co. and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan & Hospitals, Ming has served as independent director on Rothy's board since June of 2022.

Additionally, the company added, chief financial and operating officer Dayna Quanbeck will expand her role as Rothy's president. As president, Quanbeck will continue to oversee the deployment of growth capital and manage Rothy's finance, logistics, data analytics, retail, international and technology divisions. As the company invests in channel and geographical diversification, Quanbeck will drive critical operations that move the bottom line.

“Jenny is a seasoned operator with an exceptional track record in scaling global retail businesses. Coupled with Dayna's deep knowledge of our business, having the two lead the next chapter at Rothy's is a major win for our company, customers and team," Hawthornthwaite added.

The company further said that Rothy's leadership transition accompanies the significant improvement in gross margin and overall profitability. In 2023 Rothy's expanded internationally to serve 19 global markets and opened three new retail stores. Investing further in omnichannel growth strategies, the company anticipates opening an additional 10 retail doors in 2024 while expanding into select wholesale partnerships and continuing broader global expansion.