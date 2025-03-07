Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson to exit business

Jack Carlson, founder of the US clothing brand Rowing Blazers, is leaving the company. While his future plans are unconfirmed, he is reportedly writing a book about the history and influence of the rugby shirt.

This is according to WWD, to which Carlson, via the company, said: “I’ve checked off so many of the things I dreamed of doing with Rowing Blazers – collaborations with my favourite brands, photo shoots with my favourite actors and musicians, designing pieces and collections for myself and then seeing them resonate with people all over the world.”

Carlson has been serving as creative director for the brand since he founded it in 2017. Early 2024, he sold a majority stake in the business to investment firm Burch Creative Capital, owned by Tory Burch co-founder Chris Burch, alongside other investors.

Rowing Blazers went on to appoint its first chief executive officer, Laura Willensky, in May. The former J.Crew exec had been tasked with overseeing expansions into new categories, retail spaces and markets.

In his statement, Carlson added: “Selling last year meant that I could begin the process of stepping back and starting to explore new ventures and new creative outlets, and now I’m ready to begin that next chapter.”

Carlson told WWD that, alongside the release of a book, he also planned to pursue design projects in watches, cars and interior design.

FashionUnited has contacted Rowing Blazers with a request to comment.