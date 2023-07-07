RTA’s creative director Robert Liptak to step down

Robert Liptak, the creative director of Los Angeles brand RTA, has announced his departure from the company.

Liptak, who was previously a senior designer of women’s ready-to-wear at Tom Ford, initially joined RTA in June 2022, tasked with the mission of elevating its fashion direction and workmanship.

In a statement to WWD, David Rimokh, RTA’s chief executive and co-founder, confirmed Liptak’s departure, stating: “We are grateful for what Robert has brought to RTA.

“As an LA-based brand, we are going back to our roots focusing on statement streetwear and novelty denim, while still keeping our sexy DNA.”

RTA was established in 2013, first taking on a “rock and roll” streetwear aesthetic before tapping into new realms.

In 2017, the label was named a finalist of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, the same year it expanded into menswear.

During the pandemic, Rimokh told WWD that he was given the opportunity to self-reflect, resulting in his decision to update and rejuvenate the brand.

He then opted to buy out his minority partner, Eli Azra, towards the beginning of 2022.

According to the media outlet, RTA will continue its operations and will go ahead with scheduled events at its New York store and recently renovated LA store.