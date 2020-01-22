Ruby Ribbon appoints Clint McKinlay as new CEO

Silicon Valley-based intimate apparel company Ruby Ribbon has named Clint McKinlay as its new CEO.

In his new role, McKinlay is tasked with leading the company into a new era of scaled growth, focused on further development of the direct sales force, as well as strengthening the brand's leadership in the body positivity movement.

In the past, McKinlay has been credited with helping drive revenue growth and international expansion across several leading beauty and wellness brands, including Rodan + Fields, Shaklee, and Jafra Cosmetics.

Commenting on his appointment in a statement, McKinlay said: “Ruby Ribbon has courageously proven that body positivity and innovative shapewear do, in fact, pair beautifully. My life has been profoundly influenced by strong women. I am proud to be part of a company which leads a market and movement that empowers women in many ways.”

Lori Bush, Ruby Ribbon board member, added: “Through the years, Clint has become a highly respected seasoned leader in social selling channels. The Ruby Ribbon Stylist community will enjoy his wisdom, his humble and empathetic leadership style, and especially his energy. He is a champion of women in business, and the ideal leader to take Ruby Ribbon into its next phase of growth.”