Ryokusai Inoue returns to Puma as general manager of Japan

Sports company Puma has appointed Ryokusai Inoue as the new general manager of Japan with immediate effect.

The company said in a statement that Inoue replaces Kohei Hagio and he will report directly to Puma CEO Arne Freundt.

“I’m glad that Ryokusai is returning to Puma to lead this important market. I am very confident that with his vast experience in retail and his understanding of Puma’s culture, products and sales, Ryokusai is the right candidate to take Puma Japan to the next level,” said Freundt in a statement.

Inoue, the company added, first joined Puma in 2015 as director of retail and shaped the success of Puma’s Japanese business by building a solid commercial foundation through the company’s owned and operated channels.

He returns to Puma after working for a year as country manager of Tesla Japan.