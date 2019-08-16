RYU Apparel announces changes to board of directors

Canadian athletic apparel brand RYU Apparel has announced the appointment of Camilo Lyon to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Lyon has over two decades of corporate finance and consumer brand experience, primarily as an equity research analyst in the US focusing on global athletic and fashion lifestyle brands at top investment banks. Most recently, he served for eight years as managing director and head of consumer research at Canaccord Genuity.

In conjunction with Lyon's appointment, former board member Maria Leone has stepped down from her position on the board of directors.

Commenting on the appointment of Lyon in a statement, Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU, said: "With Mr. Lyon joining the board of directors, he will be instrumental in navigating our brand growth. Mr. Lyon's depth of experience is an asset to the company and we look forward to working closely with him in executing and redefining our Urban Athletic offering, and benefiting from his keen eye to see what's next in our exciting category.”