RYU Apparel appoints marketing director

RYU Apparel has named Zachary Beers as its new marketing director, effective February 1.

Beers has more than 10 years of experience as a retail marketer, and joins from outdoor clothing and equipment company Arc'teryx, where he was credited with helping grow direct-to-consumer revenue from 1 million dollars to 500 million dollars.

“Zach's energy and drive are palpable,” said RYU's chief operating officer Rob Blair in a statement.

“His quick, iterative thinking and omni-channel marketing experience will help us expand our audience and attract true brand loyalists during this exciting phase of growth for the company,” he said.

Beers commented: “I'm a mountain sports enthusiast, and I apply that same passion and calculated risk-taking to marketing. I'm thrilled to join the RYU team, and look forward to shaping the future of this brand.”