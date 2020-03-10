RYU Apparel CEO steps down, interim replacement announced

RYU Apparel CEO and president Marcello Leone has stepped down from his position at the helm of the Candian athletic apparel brand.

He will stay on the board of directors and has been appointed as executive chairman.

Cesare Fazari will replace Leone as CEO on an interim basis.

Fazari has over 30 years of experience in retail real estate development and is a founding partner of Northwood Developments. In his new position, he is tasked with leading the company’s previously announced private placement financing.

“I look forward to the next developments and wish Mr. Fazari and the RYU team the best for the future,” Leone said in a statement.