Safilo appoints Digital Transformation Director

Safilo has appointed Andrea Bulgarelli as Digital Transformation Director. In his role, the company said, Bulgarelli will lead Safilo’s ecommerce program, as part of the direct-to-consumer corporate strategy and will report to Angelo Trocchia, Group’s CEO. He will be based in Padua.

“Digital is at the core of our growth and development strategy, we are therefore very happy that Andrea is joining our company. With his leadership we can finally accelerate our ecommerce business, further substantiating our digital transformation,” said Angelo Trocchia in a statement, adding, “With his extensive experience in the fashion industry focusing on omni-channel retailing, brand digital identity and digital evangelization, we are now well set to implement our digital strategy, a key pillar of our 2020 Plan.”

In his career, Bulgarelli lead the digital processes for the creation of the international ecommerce websites for Max Mara Group. More recently, the company added, at Benetton, he restructured the management of all consumer-facing touch-points, developing this project into a Digital Hub.

Picture:Andrea Bulgarelli via Safilo