Saikot Das joins Arvind Fashions as chief brand and strategy officer

Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL) has appointed Saikot Das as its new chief brand & strategy officer, effective August 19, 2025. In this role, Das will be responsible for leading the company's brand strategy, enhancing consumer experiences, and driving growth across its portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands as it enters its "next phase of accelerated growth".

Das brings over two decades of cross-industry experience to AFL. His career has included leadership roles in various sectors, including FMCG, retail, media, and apparel. Before joining AFL, he was the senior director of marketing & brand experience at Levi Strauss & Co., where he oversaw marketing across a wide region including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.

AFL's managing director and CEO, Amisha Jain, commented on the appointment, stating that Das's "diverse cross-industry experience, multi-functional expertise, deep consumer understanding, and passion for building brands" make him uniquely suited to strengthen the company's market leadership and "unlock new avenues of growth".

Previously, Das held roles at Colgate-Palmolive, Olam International, and Star TV (Disney India).

AFL's brand portfolio includes U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine.