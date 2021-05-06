Sainsbury’s names former John Lewis MD as clothing director

Sainsbury’s has appointed former John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds as its new general merchandise and clothing commercial director.

In her new role, which begins June, Nickolds will be responsible for the commercial success of Sainsbury’s 7.8 billion pound general merchandise and clothing business which includes Sainsbury’s general merchandise, Argos, Habitat and Tu clothing.

Nickolds, who will also join the retailer’s operating board, spent 26 years at John Lewis, moving her way up from a graduate trainee working in product, buying, brand and commercial, all the way to managing director, a role she held from 2017 until 2020 when she left the business.

Sainsbury's names new clothing director

“I am delighted that Paula is joining us, she is a highly respected, talented and experienced retail leader,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts in a release. “I am certain that under her leadership, our brands that deliver - Argos, Habitat and Tu - will continue to delight our customers and support everything we are doing in food.”

Roberts described Nickolds as having “deep experience in product, brands and commercial leadership” and “a passion for understanding and delivering for customers”.

Nickolds replaces Mike Luck who has decided to pursue a career outside of Sainsbury’s after 18 years at the business.

“I’m excited to be joining Sainsbury’s. It is a retailer with fantastic heritage that is trusted by customers for its great combination of quality and value,” Nickolds commented.

“It’s an important and dynamic time for the retail sector and I am thrilled to join the team for the next phase of growth and innovation, as well as the opportunity to make a difference to millions of customers’ lives through the much-loved Argos, Habitat and Tu brands.”