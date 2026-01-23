Saks Global’s SVP of fashion exits business

The head of fashion at Saks Global has exited the luxury retailer. Roopal Patel, the group’s senior vice president of fashion, has departed and her successor has not yet been named, according to a report by WWD.

Patel’s exit was confirmed to the publication by Saks Global, which said in a statement: “Roopal Patel, SVP of the fashion office, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, has made the decision to leave Saks Global.

“We are evaluating opportunities for leadership of our fashion office for Saks and Neiman Marucs. We remain focused on working closely with our partners to deliver distinct and inspiring luxury fashion assortments for our customers.”

Patel was promoted the head of Saks’ fashion department in 2024, after the company acquired the Neiman Marcus Group and sought to merge the two retail conglomerates. Prior to this, Patel had already been with Saks for over 10 years, after previously working in the fashion departments of Moda Operandi, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Her departure from Saks Global comes shortly after the retail group filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court. As a result, the company has enacted a businesswide reorganisation of its leadership, driven by the appointment of Geoffroy van Raemdonck as its new chief executive officer.