Salomon CEO departs citing ‘personal reasons’

The chief executive officer for footwear specialist Salomon, Franco Fogliato, has departed from the brand for “personal reasons”, parent company Amer Sports announced in a regulatory filing.

Following Fogliato’s departure, the CEO of sportswear conglomerate, James Zheng, will oversee Salomon and the Outdoor Performance segment of the company on an interim basis to “ensure business continuity until a successor has been identified”.

The Finnish group thanked Fogliato for his leadership and dedication throughout his tenure, while wishing his success in future endeavours.

The firm continued: “Mr. Fogliato leaves the business in a healthy position, poised for continued growth. Salomon is a global leader in footwear and winter sports equipment and has a proven trajectory.

“The company remains confident in the brand and its prospects and will continue to invest in its Outdoor Performance segment to drive long-term profitability.”

Fogliato joined Salomon in November 2021 from Columbia Sportswear Company, where he had served in a number of executive positions over the course of eight years. Prior to this, he had also been the CEO of the European market for Billabong for almost 10 years and general manager Western Europe for VF Corp.