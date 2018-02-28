Salvatore Ferragamo CEO Eraldo Poletto resigns

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. has announced that the company’s director and CEO Eraldo Poletto will be leaving the business after the board of directors approve 2017 financial Statement, scheduled on March 8, 2018.

The company said in a statement, to Poletto the most vivid appreciations for having contributed, during his tenure, is to the start of a new chapter in the company's history, characterized by a great dynamism, an important digital breakthrough and a special attention to the brand and to the product, also manifested during the recent Milan fashion shows.

The development comes after the company, in its preliminary results statement for fiscal year 2017 said that total consolidated revenue for the year declined 3.1 percent at current exchange and 1.4 percent at constant exchange rates against FY16.

