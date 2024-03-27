Sam Edelman to address LIM College Class of 2024 as commencement speaker

NYC fashion business institution LIM College has announced its commencement speaker for this academic year. The US fashion professional will deliver the keynote address to the college’s class of 2024. He will also receive an honorary doctorate in commercial science and the LIM Distinguished Achievement award, as per a press release shared by the school.

Sam Edelman has made a lasting impact on the footwear industry over the past 45 years. He launched the footwear division at Ralph Lauren and Esprit, served as en executive at Candie’s and co-founded the brand Kenneth Cole.

The fashion businessman owns three of his own fashion lifestyle brands: Sam & Libby, Sam Edelman, and Circus NY by Sam Edelman.

Edelman closely collaborates with his ‘wife, muse and lifelong business partner’ Libby Edelman, the release reads. Sam and Libby established the Sam Edelman Division at Caleres brands, when they joined the company’s family of brands in 2010.

The duo have received several accolades over the years such as Nordstrom’s Partner in Excellence, Footwear News’ Brand of the Year, and a place in the Accessories Council Hall of Fame.

Sam Edelman to address LIM 2024 graduates, receive honorary doctorate

Commenting on the news in a statement, LIM College president Ron Marshall said: “Sam Edelman’s journey from making products in small new England factories to a becoming a global fashion icon—with stores bearing his name throughout the world—is inspiring.”

He continued: “We are thrilled he will be with us to share words of wisdom for LIM College’s Class of 2024.”

Honoree Sam Edelman added on his part: “As a lifelong New Yorker, I know that LIM College is a leader in education within the fashion industry, bringing knowledge and real-world experiences to students who go on to do great things in the business.

I look forward to the opportunity to share my story and my experiences with the graduates, which I hope encourages them to pursue their own career dreams with passion,” he concluded.

LIM College’s Commencement Ceremony 2024 will take place at David Geffen Hall at NYC’s Lincoln Center on May 17 at 9 am Eastern Standard Time (EST).