Sanjay Vakharia appointed CEO of Spykar Lifestyles

Sanjay Vakharia has been elevated as the CEO of Spykar Lifestyles. He had co-founded the brand in 1992 and has been the COO & Director since 2014. Spykar was acquired by the Metdist Group from Prasad Pabrekar in 2014. The Metdist Group, owned by the Bagri family is led by Apurv Bagri. It’s a global conglomerate with diversified interests in metal, hospitality, fashion and technology.

Spykar is one of India’s largest denim brands. In the last three years, revenues have doubled and profits have grown fourfold. Spykar has moved from being a pure play denim player to one which serves the fashion needs of the youth. It extends itself from clothing to accessories including grooming products. Today, it has 220 standalone stores across 140 cities and over 700 shop-in-shops and 700 multi-brand outlets across 350 cities of India. It is also available on all online fashion portals.

The brand ranks highly on customer satisfaction scores. With renewed thrust on marketing, coupled with Spykar’s business strengths of a great product, strong team work and the Metdist Group’s strategic guidance, the company is all set to create waves in the fashion denim market. The ambition is to double revenues in the next couple of years. This year has been an excellent for Spykar. The business was acquired by the Metdist Group from Prasad Pabrekar in 2014. The Metdist Group is owned by the Bagri family, led by Apurv Bagri. The group is a global conglomerate with diversified interests in metal, hospitality, fashion and technology.