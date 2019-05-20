Sarah Rutson departs The Collected Group

Fashion industry executive Sarah Rutson has exited her role of chief brand officer at The Collected Group, as WWD reported this weekend.

Rutson joined The Collected Group two years ago after spending two years as vice president of global buying at Net-a-Porter. Upon her departure from Net-a-Porter in 2017, Rutson explained that she wanted to focus more time on her family. She joined The Collected Group seven months later as the company rebranded from its former name, Dutch LLC.

The California-based company operates modern womenswear labels Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott.

As The Collected Group's chief brand officer, Rutson was tasked with strengthening the company's portfolio to expand international business.

Rutson shared with WWD that she has a four new opportunities lined up as a means to "utilize all my 360-degree experience." Prior to her two years with Net-a-Porter, the exec had worked as Lane Bryant's fashion director for 21 years.

Her upcoming projects include working with "a French designer brand in Paris, a direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S., a large group in China, along with a new and exciting project with a hotel group in London."