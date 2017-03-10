Satyen P Momaya is the new CEO of Celio

Satyen P Momaya has takenover as the new Celio CEO. He will spearhead the retail business right from operations and management to marketing-related activities and revenue generation. He will be responsible for the growth and development of the Celio brand in India.

A post graduate in management studies, he has been with Levi Strauss, Vodafone, LG and BPL. He has over 20 years of experience in working across multiple sectors such as retail, telecom and consumer durables. He has had a successful track record in building a strong profitable business and achieving market growth objectives.

Celio is a European menswear brand and is present across 1,000 stores in 60 countries. In India it presents casuals, denim and work wear through 40 exclusive standalone stores and 128 shops in leading department stores.

Everything Celio does has a story. Linen shirts have a washed look. Sweat shirts have a mock denim look. The brand has denim that looks like a knit denim but is woven denim. Celio has indigo dyed T-shirts that will fade like denim and look like denim. There are construction details in these products. Polos have textures. Polka dotted T-shirts are done on an indigo dyed fabric than a plain fabric. There are special washes. The printing is not straightforward. There are cracks in the print, a washed down vintage look. This gives the T-shirt a worn look.