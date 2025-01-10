SBTi names David Kennedy as new CEO

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has named David Kennedy as its new chief executive officer, a position in which he succeeds Sue Jenny Ehr, who had been serving as interim CEO. He is expected to take up the post in Q2.

Kennedy currently serves as a partner at EY, where he is credited with leading work on net-zero strategy and planning for international and national businesses. Prior to this, he was director general of food, biosecurity and trade at the UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Kennedy was also responsible for founding the UK’s Committee on Climate Change, where as chief executive he oversaw the sector pathways, carbon budgets and key policies for the country’s net-zero transition.

At SBTi, Kennedy has been tasked with leading the organisation as it evolves to support a wider range of global companies, ensuring it has the appropriate structures and technical capacity to do so. With just under 40 percent of the world’s market cap companies having validated SBTi targets or commitments, the organisation “remains the global standard for voluntary climate leadership”.

Chair of the SBTi, Francesco Starace, said Kennedy held a “track record of working with both the public and private sector, exceptional strategic capabilities and proven operational effectiveness”. His appointment came following unanimous approval of the Nomination Committee’s proposal, with the firm being “confident that he will help the SBTi’s continued global growth”.