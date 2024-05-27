Score Sports names Joe Flannery as chief executive officer

Score Sports has named Joe Flannery as chief executive officer replacing current president and CEO Kevin Mahoney.

Most recently, the company said in a release that Flannery was executive vice president at Topgolf Callaway Brands, where he was responsible for the company’s global apparel and softgoods businesses.

In a career spanning three decades, he has also held executive positions at prominent branded consumer companies, including Adidas, Nike/Nike Bauer Hockey, The North Face, Newell Brands, and Canadian Mountain Holidays.

“Throughout his noteworthy career in the sports & apparel industry, Joe has developed a reputation of consistently delivering outstanding results for the businesses he has led and the communities those businesses serve,” said Austin Ramos, chairman of the board of Score Sports.

The company added that Flannery joins at a time of great momentum for the company, having recently announced its new corporate headquarters in Torrance, California, as well as partnerships with Babe Ruth League Softball and GoFundMe.

“I am incredibly inspired by Score’s impressive legacy, and look forward to building upon its mission-driven approach to serving its customers and communities as we take the business and its impact to the next level,” added Flannery.