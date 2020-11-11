Selfridges & Co appoints Andrew Keith managing director

Selfridges & Co has appointed Andrew Keith as its new managing director as of February 2021.

Crawford has been the president of Asian luxury department store chain Lane Crawford since 2011, during which he oversaw the company’s expansion into mainland China.

“With Andrew’s knowledge and experience in creating exciting physical and digital destinations and of successfully leading a 170-year-old business in a rapidly changing market, we can look forward to exploring new opportunities under his leadership as we continue to reinvent retail,” Selfridges Group managing director Anne Pitcher said in a statement:

Keith commented: “I could not be more pleased to be joining Selfridges, with its inspiring and creative destinations that openly welcome everyone through its doors and online. Selfridges’ commitment to people and planet aligns to my own values and I look forward to partnering with the team to deliver exceptional destinations and experiences for our customers.”