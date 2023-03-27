Selfridges launches exclusive Elton John exhibition and shopping experience

Selfridges opened its doors last week to a pop-up store in their creative retail space, The Selfridge Corner shop, showcasing archive pieces from Elton John’s career and offering fans a unique experience to shop and celebrate.

In the official press release, Selfridges called the collaboration “a homage to the legacy of an icon”, celebrating the kick off of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour.

Sold on-site and online are Elton John x Selfridges tour merch, Elton John eyewear and the official ‘More Elton’ collection by Christopher Kane’s ‘More Joy’ collection. The shop will showcase archive pieces, such as Nudie Cohn’s rhinestone suit, as well as framed prints from live shows.

Next to this, fans can purchase personalised versions of the 1460 boot from Dr. Martens, limited edition bottles of Moet and Chandon champagne, signed gold LPs, and other creative trinkets and pieces.

Elton John said in the release: “I’m an avid shopper, so the bar has been set high and we’ve come up with something special that celebrates the things I love - fashion, vinyl, live music, food and some beautiful design. I hope my fans love it as much as I do."