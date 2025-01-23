Sephora North America CEO to join as member of Levi Strauss board

Artemis Patrick will join the Levi Strauss & Co. to serve as a member of the board, effective February 1, 2025. She will also serve as a member of the board’s audit and nominating, governance and corporate citizenship committees, effective March 1, 2025.

Patrick is currently president and CEO of Sephora North America, where she is responsible for the strategy, vision and financial performance of Sephora’s United States and Canadian businesses.

Commenting on Patrick’s appointment, Bob Eckert, chairman of LS&Co. board of directors said: “Artemis’ deep industry and leadership expertise will be a valuable addition to our board as we continue to strengthen LS&Co.’s position in the retail and apparel industries while also furthering the company’s pivot to becoming a best-in-class omnichannel retailer.”

The company said that Patrick is also a member of Sephora’s global leadership team (SLT) and leads Sephora North America’s operating committee. During her 19 years at Sephora, Patrick has served across several business functions, most recently serving as global merchandising officer for Sephora and chief merchandising officer for Sephora Americas prior to being appointed CEO.

“It’s a privilege to join the board at Levi Strauss & Co., and I look forward to working alongside this amazing team as it becomes a world-class retailer known for both its fashion and consumer experience while driving sustainable, profitable growth for the long term,” added Patrick.

She also plays an active role on Cosmetic Executive Women’s board, supporting and promoting the many talented women in the beauty industry.