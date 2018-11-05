Serge Ruffieux confirms departure from Carven

Serge Ruffieux confirmed his departure from the role of Creative Director at French label Carven today. The fashion designer, who previously worked as Head Designer for Christian Dior’s women’s ready-to-wear, said on Instagram: “I have cherished these past 18 months at Carven, a big thank you to my team; the creatives, the studio and the ateliers. I wish the house all the best”.

The news first broke out on October 19, a few days after Carven was acquired by the Chinese apparel company Icicle. Fashion news publication WWD had access to a document by the Paris commercial court which said the 4.3 million euro deal covered job contracts for 72 out of Carven’s 73 employees -- all but Ruffieux. In response, Icicle said in a statement that it recognizes Ruffieux’s “great talent”, but needed time to evaluate the brand’s style for the future.

The fashion designer did not reveal what he’ll be doing next.