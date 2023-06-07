Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata wins 2023 LVMH Prize

Setchu, the fashion label of Japanese designer Satoshi Kuwata, has been named this year’s winner of the prestigious LVMH Prize.

“Congratulations to Satoshi Kuwata,” LVMH announced in an Instagram post Wednesday. “We commend him for his hard work, dedication and vision. He’s come a long way and already built a legacy for himself. We can’t wait to see what he creates in the future.”

Kuwata, who was born in Kyoto and moved to London at the age of 21 to pursue a career in fashion, beat eight other finalists to grab the top prize for his Milan-based, genderless brand.

Those finalists, who were narrowed down from a group of 22 semi-finalists, included: Aaron Esh (UK, menswear); Bettter (Ukraine, womenswear); Burc Akyol (France, womenswear, menswear, and genderless collections); Diotima (Jamaica, womenswear); Luar (US, womenswear, menswear, and genderless collections); Magliano (Italy, menswear); Paolina Russo (France, womenswear); and Quira (Italy, womenswear).

Kuwata will now receive a 400,000 euro endowment and a tailored mentorship by various teams at LVMH.

Karl Lagerfeld Prize

Additionally, LVMH announced that labels Magliano by designer Luca Magliano and Bettter by Julie Pelipas were the winners of this year’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

The winners were announced on June 7 after presenting their designs to a jury at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

LVMH also congratulated the other finalists after “another incredible year”.

Members of the jury this year included Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Nigo, Stella McCartney, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Jean-Paul Claverie, Sidney Toledano, and Delphine Arnault.

A total of 2,400 designers from 15 countries applied for this year’s prize.