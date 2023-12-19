Shaftesbury announces board changes

Shaftesbury Capital has announced a number of changes to the composition of its board.

The company said in a statement that following the announcement of the departure of the chief operating officer on December 22, 2023, non-executive directors Anthony Steains, Jennelle Tilling and Helena Coles will step down from the board with effect from 31 January 2024.

These board changes, the company added, reflect the progress on integration since completion of the merger between Capital & Counties Properties and Shaftesbury.

Commenting on the board realignment, Jonathan Nicholls, chairman of the company, said: "I would like to thank Anthony, Jennelle and Helena for their exceptional service and significant contribution to the company and the former businesses."

The company further said that senior independent director Richard Akers will become chair of the remuneration committee on January 1, 2024.