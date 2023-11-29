Sharon Otterman to join Macy’s as chief marketing officer

Sharon Otterman has been named chief marketing officer of Macy’s.

Otterman, the company said in a release, will begin leading the Macy’s marketing organisation starting on Monday, December 11, reporting to Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s, Inc.

“Sharon brings a diverse background in media, entertainment, and digital transformation to Macy’s. She is a passionate strategist and has a successful track record of evolving brands, developing creative marketing campaigns, and driving profitable growth,” said Tony Spring.

In this role, the company added, Otterman will lead Macy’s strategic marketing, spearheading the company's brand evolution and build awareness, engagement, and loyalty amongst all customer segments. This includes brand activation, campaign advertising and content planning, creative, visual merchandising, branded entertainment, and media strategy for the Macy’s brand.

She also will be responsible for leading and building upon Macy’s iconic experiences, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s July 4th Fireworks and annual Spring Flower Show.

Otterman holds over 25 years of experience leading marketing and transforming brands for Fortune 500 companies across entertainment, media, and sports industries. Most recently, she served as CMO at Caesars Entertainment, where she launched Caesars Sportsbook, a new sports betting brand in the U.S.

Earlier, she served as EVP and CMO at Madison Square Garden Company, was CMO for NBCUniversal’s news division, and was also the VP of marketing at ESPN.