Shein appoints vice president of global brands operations

Fast fashion brand Shein has appointed Jessica Liu as its new vice president of global brands operations.

Liu most recently worked at Southeast Asia e-commerce group Lazada, where she served as co-president between February 2020 and June 2021.

Earlier in her career she spent seven years at Alibaba, most recently serving as general manager of TMall, as well as almost seven years at Amazon.

“Jessica brings rich experience in the e-commerce sector across global markets, and we look forward to having her join the Shein growth story,” the company said on LinkedIn.

In her new role at Shein, Liu will be responsible for global brand partnerships.