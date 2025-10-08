Shital Mehta expands role at Lifestyle, Sumit Chandna named CEO of Max Fashion

Landmark Group has announced significant leadership changes at Lifestyle International Private Limited (LIPL), effective October 1, 2025, underscoring its focus on nurturing internal talent for future growth.

Shital Mehta, who previously steered the growth of Max and Easybuy over eight years, has taken on an expanded mandate as managing director, now leading a broader portfolio of businesses and group functions at LIPL. Consequent to this move, Sumit Chandna has been appointed as the new chief executive officer – Max Fashion.

Management commentary and vision

These promotions reflect the Landmark Group's commitment to building a strong foundation for the future. Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman of LIPL, commented, "This is a proud moment for us and a testament to nurturing talent from within. Shital and Sumit have worked as a great team. They will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping our transformation journey."

Sumit Chandna has been recognised for his pivotal role as deputy CEO of Max Fashion over the past three years, where he drove the brand's transformation and strengthened its operational excellence. Sumit Chandna said he is "truly honoured to take on the role of CEO at Max" and looks forward to continuing the journey of growth and innovation.

Shital Mehta also expressed confidence in the transition, stating, "I am very happy to see Sumit taking on the leadership role in Max and I am confident that under his leadership, Max will continue to innovate, grow, and strengthen its connection with customers across India."

The Landmark Group, founded in 1973, is one of the largest omnichannel retail organizations in the Middle East, North Africa, and India.