Shoe Carnival appoints Diane Randolph to board

American footwear retailer Shoe Carnival has named Diane Randolph as its newest board member.

Randolph served as chief information officer of US beauty retailer Ulta Beauty between 2014 and 2020, prior to which she was chief information officer of Canadian speciality apparel retailer Reitmans from 2008 to 2014.

“Diane’s proven skill set complements our strategic vision and customer-centric culture. We are thrilled she has joined the leading retailer in family footwear,” said Wayne Weaver, chair of the Shoe Carnival board of directors. “I would like to personally welcome Diane to the Shoe Carnival team.”