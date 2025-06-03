Shoe Carnival names Kerry Jackson SVP of New Business Development

Shoe Carnival has appointed Kerry Jackson as Senior Vice President of New Business Development. In this new role, Jackson will lead the company’s merger and acquisition strategy, integration efforts, and operational synergy initiatives. He begins on 9 June 2025 and will report to President and CEO Mark Worden.

Jackson, a 35-year veteran of the company, previously served as CFO for 27 years before retiring in 2023. His return supports Shoe Carnival’s continued growth following recent acquisitions, including Shoe Station and Rogan’s Shoes.

The move reflects the retailer’s focus on strategic expansion across its 429-store footprint in the US and Puerto Rico.