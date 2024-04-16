Shoe Zone CEO Anthony Smith steps down from PLC board

Shoe Zone has announced that the company’s CEO Anthony Smith is stepping down from the PLC board to increase his focus on the day to day running of the business.

Smith will remain as a director of Shoe Zone's operating subsidiary, Shoe Zone Retail Limited.

Smith started at Shoe Zone in 1993, joining the board in 1996 as retail director before becoming chief executive in 1997.

According to the company’s website, since his appointment as CEO, Shoe Zone has carried out three major acquisitions and traded successfully through two recessions before floating on Aim in May 2014.

Smith was appointed executive chairman in June 2016 and then re-appointed as chief executive in 2019. He is a founder and trustee of the Shoe Zone Trust.