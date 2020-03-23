Shoe Zone non-executive director Charlie Caminada steps down

Shoe Zone PLC, has announced the departure of non-executive director Charlie Caminada with immediate effect. The company said in a statement that Caminada is stepping down to pursue his other business interests.

Commenting on the development, Charles Smith, Chairman of Shoe Zone PLC, said: “Anthony and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Charlie for his support on the board since the company’s IPO in 2014 and we wish him well with his future endeavours.”

Shoe Zone operates from a portfolio of around 500 stores and has approximately 3,500 employees across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. The store portfolio consists of over 450 high street stores containing the core Shoe Zone product range and 45 larger out of town retail units which also feature brands such as Clarks, Skechers and Hush Puppies.