Shoppers Stop appoints Uma Talreja chief marketing officer

Retail chain Shoppers Stop promoted by K Raheja has been seeing a lot of changes in its top management for over a year. The retailer recently appointed former Chief Digital Officer of Raymond, Uma Talreja as its new Customer Care Associate, Chief of Marketing and Customer Officer. Talreja will be responsible for evolving customer-centric strategies and create seamless shopping and service experience across the customer lifecycle.

She will oversee and lead the marketing strategy, brand development, communications. Her focus will be to leverage consumer insights and data analytics to create initiatives that help meet customers’ changing needs. Armed with two decades of experience, Talreja has been appointed by Shopper’s Stop for the second time after her five-year stint ended in 2007. She has earlier worked with Shaw Wallace, Trent, Burger King India, apart from Shoppers Stop, Raymond and Aditya Birla Retail.