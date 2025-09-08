Shoppers Stop hires Nabamita Banerjee to lead HR

Shoppers Stop, an Indian fashion, beauty, and gifting retailer, has appointed Nabamita Banerjee as its new chief human resource officer (CHRO). Banerjee brings over 18 years of diverse HR experience from the IT, retail, and QSR industries. Her expertise includes business partnering, talent management, compensation and benefits, and change management.

Prior to joining Shoppers Stop, Banerjee was the head of human resources at Tata Starbucks for more than five and a half years. She also previously worked at Apparel Group and Patni Computers, where she managed business HR and compensation for over 15,000 employees across India and the EMEA region.

Kavindra Mishra, MD & CEO of Shoppers Stop, expressed his confidence in the appointment, stating that Banerjee's experience will be "invaluable" in strengthening the company's talent agenda and culture.

Banerjee herself said she is excited to join an "iconic brand" and looks forward to building a "high performing, engaged, and inclusive workforce" to support the company's growth.

An engineer by training, she holds a postgraduate degree in e-Business (human resources) from Welingkar Institute of Management.

Shoppers Stop, established in 1991, is a prominent retailer with 112 department stores, 10 home concept stores, and 82 specialty beauty stores. The company operates a total of 202 stores, including its Intune and Airport locations.