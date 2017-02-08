Shoppers Stop sees some top level exits

Shoppers Stop has had a troubled year so far with numerous top-level exits. The latest to quit is Salil Nair is CEO Shoppers Stop. Nair was with Shoppers Stop for over 23 years. He had a remarkable career at Shoppers Stop, starting from store operations, expanding to buying and merchandising and ultimately occupying the role of chief executive officer. While Nair was the latest to quit, there have been three more top level exits from the company taking the total to four in fiscal 2017.

C K Nair, who was with Shoppers Stop for almost 22 years, quit in April 2016. He was chief operating officer of Homestop, the company’s premium home solutions retail chain. Nair is currently running a retail consultancy firm as its director since August 2016. Following him was Manohar Kamath, who began his association with Shoppers Stop in September 2008.

Another senior level exit was that of Debasish Gupta, who was appointed senior vice president and head - marketing, loyalty and analytics for Shoppers Stop in February 2016. Three of the four exits are by executives who have had a long association with the BSE-listed retail company while the fourth executive had a very short stint of under 10 months.