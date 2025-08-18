Skims appoints new president for EMEA region

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has named Robin Gendron as the first president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Gendron joins the company from Michael Kors, where he has been for 15 years, the latter four in the role of EMEA president.

His appointment at Skims was reported by Business of Fashion (BoF), to which Jens, Grede, co-founder and chief executive of Skims, said: “[Robin’s] leadership will be instrumental in navigating complex markets.”

Under Gendron’s guidance, Skims will continue its roll out within the EMEA region, where it is set to launch in several retailers across Switzerland, Turkey and Scotland, according to BoF. With this, the company has “high expectations for rapid scaling” for its EMEA debut, backed by a regional warehouse that opened earlier this year.

Gendron will oversee Skims’ expansion plans, including the launch of the brand’s first standalone stores in Dubai and London, set for 2026. Details of Skims’ London location came to light in May, when it was confirmed that the brand is due to open on Regent Street, diversifying the shopping area’s retail offering.

It builds on a more expansive growth strategy for Skims, which is planning to enter seven new markets over the next few months, BoF said. In the US, meanwhile, the brand is set to open 16 new locations this year, while in Mexico, five new stores are planned via a franchise deal.