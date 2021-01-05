SMCP names new group chief financial officer

French premium fashion group SMCP, whose portfolio includes brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, has announced the appointment of Patricia Huyghues Despointes as group chief financial officer.

Despointes joins from luxury label Givenchy where she’s been chief financial officer since joining in 2016. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at luxury conglomerate LVMH, where she was most recently senior controller, fashion and leather goods.

SMCP CEO Daniel Lalonde said in a statement. “I am delighted to welcome Patricia to the group’s executive committee as chief financial officer. Over the course of her extensive career, she has led the finance functions and teams, contributing to the success of many fashion and luxury brands.

“Her excellent knowledge of our environment and her financial expertise are major assets that will contribute to our Group’s success as we enter into a new chapter in our history.”