SMCP names new president and CEO of North America

SMCP Group, the Parisian retail group that includes Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, has named Ida Simonsen president and chief executive of SMCP North America.

Simonsen joins from Stella McCartney, where she has served as president of the Americas for over 12 years, playing a crucial role in expanding the British brand’s retail and wholesale presence across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

During her tenure, Simonsen guided Stella McCartney through significant transitions, including its shareholder change from Kering to LVMH, and expanded the brand’s retail network in the Americas. Prior to her time at Stella McCartney, she held leadership positions at Marni.

Simonsen succeeds Paul Griffin, who decided to pursue his career outside the group.

Isabelle Guichot, chief executive of SMCP Group, said in a statement: “Ida’s dynamic leadership, extensive industry expertise, and passion for people make her the perfect fit to lead our North American team.

“She has a proven track record of successfully navigating transitions and driving growth, and I am confident that she will inspire our teams and help us achieve new milestones in the region. I join the entire SMCP team in wishing her every success in her new role.”

Commenting on her new role, Simonsen added: "I am delighted to join SMCP, a key player in the accessible luxury market in North America. SMCP embodies unique craftsmanship, Parisian elegance, and a modern vision of fashion—values that resonate deeply with me.

“I am eager to collaborate with the talented teams across the group to continue growing our brands and strengthening their presence in the North American market. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the rest of the SMCP board for the trust they have placed in me as we embark on this exciting new chapter together."