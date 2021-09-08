Snoop Dogg named new brand ambassador of G-Star Raw

Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw has named Snoop Dogg as its new brand ambassador.

The tie-up will see Snoop Dogg feature on the brand’s new worldwide ‘Hardcore Denim’ campaign which features a tongue-in-cheek video celebrating “denim booties”, accompanied by a custom-made version of the soundtrack single ‘Say it Witcha Booty’, by the multi-platinum artist.

G-Star Raw said the campaign merges the brand’s ‘hardcore denim’ philosophy with Snoop Dog’s “signature blend of humor, style and backside appreciation”.

“I’m teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge,” Snoop Dogg said in a release. “We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

G-Star Raw chief marketing officer Gwenda Van Vliet said: “Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways.

“Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”