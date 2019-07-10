Sonia Rykiel’s granddaughter Lola Rykiel to launch fashion collection

Lola Rykiel, granddaughter of French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel, is following in her grandmother’s footsteps and launching an apparel collection, Vogue reports. Named “Pompom Paris”, the brand will offer “chic sportswear” with track suits, leggings and hoodies that can go from the gym to the street. “As an adult, I never found the right clothes for working out”, she told the magazine.

The collection, which will be available for sale from November at pompom-paris.com, will contain several nods to her grandmother’s work, such as the use of velour and marabou, two fabrics Sonia Rykiel loved to use. However, in Lola’s collection these materials were blended with cotton so that garments are workout-friendly and machine-washable.

Prior to launching Pompom Paris, Lola Rykiel established a New York-based public relations agency in 2016 named Le Chocolat Noir. The brand Sonia Rykiel was her first client.